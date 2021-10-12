CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

CWA area leader says the strike against Catholic Health is not over

By Kaley Lynch
WIVB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – During a press conference Tuesday evening, the CWA area director called proposals that Catholic Health has put out to the press “misleading”. “The staffing language they’re proposing for us has what they classify as “wiggle room” – the language we’re looking for is iron-clad,” CWA area director Debora Hayes said during the 5:30 p.m. conference. “We’ve had experiences before where a little ‘wiggle room’ leads to an hour of not meeting ratios, which leads to four hours of not meeting ratios, and then a whole shift of not meeting ratios – we’re here for a reason and that reason is fixing staffing issues.”

www.wivb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Health#Cwa#Cwa Area#Mercy Hospital#Chsbuffalo
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy