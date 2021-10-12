CWA area leader says the strike against Catholic Health is not over

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – During a press conference Tuesday evening, the CWA area director called proposals that Catholic Health has put out to the press “misleading”. “The staffing language they’re proposing for us has what they classify as “wiggle room” – the language we’re looking for is iron-clad,” CWA area director Debora Hayes said during the 5:30 p.m. conference. “We’ve had experiences before where a little ‘wiggle room’ leads to an hour of not meeting ratios, which leads to four hours of not meeting ratios, and then a whole shift of not meeting ratios – we’re here for a reason and that reason is fixing staffing issues.”