USPSTF Rules Out Aspirin for Over 60s in Primary CVD Prevention

By Sue Hughes
Medscape News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew draft recommendations from the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) on the use of aspirin for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD) have been released and appear to limit the population in which it should be considered. "The USPSTF concludes with moderate certainty that aspirin use for

