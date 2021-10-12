CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Rutland Town selectman defends social media comments connected to mascot debate

By Olivia Lyons
WCAX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland Town selectman censured over comments on social media related to the Rutland High School mascot controversy is going on the offensive. Don Chioffi’s comments in a Facebook thread concerned Rutland City High School’s decision in February year to change the team mascot from Raiders to Ravens, a lengthy decision that continues to sharply divide the community, including Rutland Town, where the 76-year-old selectman lives.

