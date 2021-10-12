Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se, And Jo Han Chul Risk The Storm In “Jirisan” Group Poster

It’s just ten days away from the arrival of big budget tvN drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri), a new genre for K-dramas to tackle the outdoor action realm of mountaineering and mountain rescues. The drama stars Jeon Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se, Jo Han Chul, and Go Min Si in a crowded park ranger team patrolling South Korea’s Jirisan. There are plenty of action and some laughs, but the big surprise is seeing creepy and dangerous (i.e. murderous?) scenes in the preview. Getting lost while out for a hike is a big enough danger with inclement weather, poisonous plants, dirty water, and wild animals, now apparently there is a raincoat clad killer using the mountain as a hunting ground or disposing ground. With that said, I’m not that worried it won’t work since the drama is from the famed screenwriter Kim Eun Hee of zombie sageuk Kingdom, Signal, 3 Days, and Phantom, and that she continues to challenge herself with fresh source setting bodes well for this drama delivering on its big premise.

WEATHER ・ 6 DAYS AGO