Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se, And Jo Han Chul Risk The Storm In “Jirisan” Group Poster
TvN’s upcoming drama “Jirisan” has unveiled a group poster of the main cast!. Written by Kim Eun Hee (“Signal,” “Kingdom”), “Jirisan” is a mystery drama starring Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Yi Kang, a top ranger at Mount Jiri National Park, and Joo Ji Hoon as her rookie partner Kang Hyun Jo, who is hiding an unspeakable secret. The drama follows the rangers at the national park as they begin to uncover the truth behind a mysterious accident on the mountain.www.soompi.com
