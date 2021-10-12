CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se, And Jo Han Chul Risk The Storm In “Jirisan” Group Poster

By C. Hong
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTvN’s upcoming drama “Jirisan” has unveiled a group poster of the main cast!. Written by Kim Eun Hee (“Signal,” “Kingdom”), “Jirisan” is a mystery drama starring Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Yi Kang, a top ranger at Mount Jiri National Park, and Joo Ji Hoon as her rookie partner Kang Hyun Jo, who is hiding an unspeakable secret. The drama follows the rangers at the national park as they begin to uncover the truth behind a mysterious accident on the mountain.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Joo Ji Hoon Praises Jun Ji Hyun + Talks About Their Chemistry In “Jirisan”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Jirisan” has shared a new glimpse of the chemistry between its leads!. “Jirisan” is a mystery drama starring Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Yi Kang, a top ranger at Mount Jiri National Park, and Joo Ji Hoon as her rookie partner Kang Hyun Jo, who is hiding an unspeakable secret. The drama will follow the story that unfolds as the two rangers begin to uncover the truth behind a mysterious accident that occurred on the mountain.
WORLD
Soompi

Im Soo Jung Transforms Into Passionate & Pure-Hearted Teacher In New Drama With Lee Do Hyun

TvN’s upcoming drama “Melancholia” has shared a new glimpse of Im Soo Jung in her starring role!. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun), who fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sung Dong Il
Person
Jun Ji Hyun
Soompi

Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, And More Talk About Visiting Mount Jiri, Working With “Kingdom” Writer Kim Eun Hee, And More

On October 13, tvN’s upcoming drama “Jirisan” held an online press conference with writer Kim Eun Hee (“Signal,” “Kingdom”), cinematographer Choi Sang Mook, and cast members Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Oh Jung Se, and Jo Han Chul. Sung Dong Il also stars in the drama but was not present at the conference. Lee Eung Bok (“Descendants of the Sun,” “Sweet Home”) is the director.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo, And Jo Woo Jin Witness The World Falling Apart In Poster For Upcoming Drama

TvN has unveiled an intriguing poster for its upcoming drama “Happiness” (literal translation)!”. “Happiness” is an apocalyptic city thriller that takes place in the near future within an apartment that is stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment housing diverse people becomes sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama will depict the fear, fierce psychological battle, and desperate struggle for survival. “Happiness” will be a realistic horror drama in which the people become suspicious of each other in the enclosed space as their daily lives fall apart and their pre-existing values begin to waver.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dong
Soompi

Jun Ji Hyun Is A Professional Top Ranger Who Encounters A Mysterious Incident In “Jirisan”

TvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Jirisan” released new stills of Jun Ji Hyun!. “Jirisan’ is a mystery drama starring Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Yi Kang, Mount Jiri’s top ranger, and Joo Ji Hoon as Kang Hyun Jo, her rookie partner who is hiding an unspeakable secret. The drama follows what happens at the national park when the two begin to uncover the truth behind a mysterious accident on the mountain.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

K-drama Our Blues Finalizes Cast with Lee Byung Hyun, Shin Mina, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, and Uhm Jung Hwa

K-drama Our Blues Finalizes Cast with Lee Byung Hyun, Shin Mina, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, and Uhm Jung Hwa — 10 Comments. Pingback: K-drama Our Blues Finalizes Cast with Lee Byung Hyun, Shin Mina, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, and Uhm Jung Hwa - Kpopnchill - All About K-pop News.
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Exciting Action and Moody Introspective Poster Sets for tvN Drama Jirisan Amp Up the Expectation for October 23rd Premiere

It’s just ten days away from the arrival of big budget tvN drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri), a new genre for K-dramas to tackle the outdoor action realm of mountaineering and mountain rescues. The drama stars Jeon Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se, Jo Han Chul, and Go Min Si in a crowded park ranger team patrolling South Korea’s Jirisan. There are plenty of action and some laughs, but the big surprise is seeing creepy and dangerous (i.e. murderous?) scenes in the preview. Getting lost while out for a hike is a big enough danger with inclement weather, poisonous plants, dirty water, and wild animals, now apparently there is a raincoat clad killer using the mountain as a hunting ground or disposing ground. With that said, I’m not that worried it won’t work since the drama is from the famed screenwriter Kim Eun Hee of zombie sageuk Kingdom, Signal, 3 Days, and Phantom, and that she continues to challenge herself with fresh source setting bodes well for this drama delivering on its big premise.
WEATHER
epicstream.com

Lee Jung Jae Net Worth 2021: Squid Game Actor Richer Than Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Hyun Bin, Song Kang, Lee Seung Gi, Gong Yoo, Nam Joo Hyuk And Kim Seon Ho?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Lee Jung Jae became a household name lately after his exemplary portrayal as Seong Gi Hun in the hit Netflix series called Squid Game. The said South Korean survival drama earned global fame due to its compelling storyline and interesting characters. In fact, it effortlessly became one of the online streaming giant’s most-watched programs in various regional markets.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soompi

Han Hyo Joo Talks About Her New Apocalyptic Thriller Drama With Park Hyung Sik

TvN’s upcoming drama “Happiness” (literal title) has shared a sneak peek of Han Hyo Joo in her starring role!. “Happiness” is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in the near future, set in a high-rise apartment building stratified by social standing. The building is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges in the city, and the drama will depict the residents’ fear, fierce psychological battles, and desperate struggle for survival within the closed-off building.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Cast And Crew Attacked By Bees On The Set Of Joo Ji Hoon And Park Sung Woong’s Upcoming Film

The cast and crew were attacked by bees on the set of Joo Ji Hoon and Park Sung Hoon’s upcoming movie “Gentleman.”. “Gentleman” is an action thriller about a private investigator named Ji Hyun Soo, who gets framed for murder and is unexpectedly swept up in a major case while trying to clear his name. It is directed by rookie director Kim Kyung Won and stars Joo Ji Hoon, Choi Sung Eun, and Park Sung Woong.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Soompi

Watch: “The Penthouse” Stars Jin Ji Hee, Choi Ye Bin, And Kim Hyun Soo Fight For The Trophy In “Ask Us Anything” Preview

The daughters of SBS’s “The Penthouse” will be the next guests on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”!. The preview for next week’s episode shows “The Penthouse” stars Jin Ji Hee, Choi Ye Bin, and Kim Hyun Soo appearing as guests. In “The Penthouse,” Jin Ji Hee played Yoo Je Ni, the daughter of Kang Ma Ri (Shin Eun Kyung); Choi Ye Bin played Ha Eun Byul, the daughter of Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon); and Kim Hyun Soo played Bae Ro Na, the daughter of Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene). In the drama, the three girls were fierce competitors in their cutthroat arts school, as well as getting caught up in their parents’ endless intrigues.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Do Hyun Can’t Hide His Feelings For Im Soo Jung In New Posters For “Melancholia”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Melancholia” has unveiled new character posters for its two leads!. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun), who fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy