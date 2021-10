It’s here! The Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration officially kicked off Oct. 1, and with it comes a plethora of unique and exciting keepsakes for you to relive the magic for years to come. From Spirit Jerseys to backpacks and everything in between, there is no shortage of fun things to bring home to your loved ones (or keep for yourself!) to continue The World’s Most Magical Celebration.

