Presidential Election

Election lie is dangerous

Maui News
 10 days ago

Elected officials lead us simply because of their positions — we have chosen them to do so. They lead by policy-making, they lead with the tone they set and the issues they choose to pursue. This editorial is a plea for these leaders of both parties to come together...

www.mauinews.com

Vice

The Voter-Fraud Hunt in Texas Just Blew Up in Republicans’ Faces

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Virginia State
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Trump's stolen election lie is on the ballot in 2022, thanks to these candidates

The future of U.S. elections is on the ballot in 2022, largely because former President Donald Trump can’t let go of the past. “The single biggest issue — the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers — is talking about the election fraud of 2020’s presidential election,” Trump said last week at a rally in Iowa, again pushing the lie that a second term was stolen from him and that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sandusky Register

GOP tells big lie after big lie

Upon exposure to harsh political attack ads or campaigns that make outrageous, easily debunked claims, in the old days I’d react with skepticism: “Nobody will believe that crap.”. The classic First Amendment ideal would come to mind — that the searing light of truth is the best way to expose...
POLITICS
realvail.com

Former Colorado GOP frontrunner Brauchler calls Trump election attacks ‘dangerous for our democracy’

Appearing Sept. 25 on a Denver podcast, George Brauchler, who’s seen as a potential GOP candidate for statewide office in Colorado and who once said the U.S. is “in pretty damn good hands” with Trump, sharply criticized Trump Nation’s misdeeds and mistakes, including the former president’s baseless accusation that the election was stolen.
COLORADO STATE
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans

The narrative about a stolen election is completely fabricated. None of it is true. None of it happened. None of it, not in Arizona, not in Georgia, not anywhere, none of it. All “evidence” offered to support that narrative is likewise a mirage; it vanishes completely upon closer inspection. It’s just a fiction, a fiction […] The post Bookman: Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

James Carville is 'scared to death' that Terry McAuliffe will lose Virginia governors race

Democratic strategist James Carville is "scared to death" about a potential election upset in the Virginia gubernatorial election. On Wednesday, Carville appeared on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" with host Brian Williams to discuss the upcoming election that has become a dead heat according to new polling. Williams asked about Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe’s prospects in the race, in which Carville responded that the race is looking more like "a toss-up."
VIRGINIA STATE
KTLA

House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

The House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor, the committee’s Democratic chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, led the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

