How many times have you uttered words like “He makes me so mad!” “Her story really depressed me.” “The way he does that is irritating and ruins my day.” “Her style is so off-putting.” And so on and so on. That person is out there, and he or she does things that make me in here—emotionally, mentally, and sometimes physically—react in a negative and upset manner. It doesn’t matter that the person who is guilty of the infraction oftentimes doesn’t even know they have done something, or if they do they might possibly not care. After all, it’s your problem, not theirs.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 HOURS AGO