Police detain person of interest in north Tulsa shooting

By April Hill
 7 days ago
North Tulsa standoff (FOX23)

TULSA — Tulsa police say a person of interest has been detained following a shooting that led to a standoff in north Tulsa.

Tulsa police were called to a shooting scene near 46th St. N. and Peoria Tuesday afternoon around 3:15.

Officers say a 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was outside when he was shot through a window from someone inside the house

The victim’s grandmother called the police.

Police say they engaged the suspected shooter in a standoff for more than 5 hours before they discovered no one was inside the home.

Police were told soon after the person of interest was near the 200 Block of South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa.

They say that is where the person was found and taken into custody.

KRMG

KRMG

