Canadian cannabis giant Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) raised several eyebrows when it laid down its plans to reach $4 billion in annual sales by 2024. It recently raised its share count to 990 million shares in hopes of achieving its revenue target. And although the chances of achieving its lofty revenue goal appear to be slim, TLRY stock now trades at an overblown valuation. Moreover, it’s burning through its cash reserves fast, potentially compromising its top and bottom-line in pursuing its improbable target.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO