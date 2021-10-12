CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France calls on petrol retailers to cut margins as consumer bills rise

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on Wednesday she was calling on retail petrol distributors in France to cut profit margins to help ease the cost of rising energy bills.

Pompili also said she could hold meetings with distributors' representatives if needed.

Energy prices have been rising sharply around the world over the last few months, adding to inflationary pressures and threatening to dent consumer confidence.

"I'm calling on (petrol) retailers to make a contribution in this difficult time by reducing their margins," the minister told lawmakers.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said last month the government would move to ease the cost of rising prices for consumers by blocking further natural gas price hikes and by preventing a planned increase in electricity tariffs scheduled in February, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

