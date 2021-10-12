Reporters covering protests in California get new protections under law signed by Newsom
Journalists in California will be allowed to cover protests without police interference under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. State law now allows reporters and photographers to enter areas closed off to the public because of emergencies but does not apply to political demonstrations or rallies. That will change in January under SB98 by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, which Newsom signed last week.www.sfchronicle.com
