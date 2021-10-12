CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters of support could have shortened former insurance commissioner's prison sentence

fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge verbally hammered former commissioner Jim Beck. He received a sentence of 87 months, a reduction of the possible 10 years he could have received for 37 counts. Attorneys were convinced those letters helped shorten the sentence.

www.fox5atlanta.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Attorneys#Insurance Commissioner
