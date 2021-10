The Boston Celtics spent much of the offseason restructuring the landscape of their organization and solidifying the pillars of the roster. Brad Stevens swapped out the sidelines for the corner office to replace the retiring Danny Ainge as president of basketball operations. Robert Wiliams inked a four-year, $54 million extension; Marcus Smart followed suit at four years and $77.1 million. Evan Fournier left for New York. Josh Richardson came to town via trade. And Kemba Walker, a 2019-20 All-Star signed to a max contract two summers prior, was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, who returns to Boston after a three-year stint between 2016 and 2019.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO