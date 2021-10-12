CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande says she had to go to therapy over The Voice

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Ariana Grande cried on the latest episode of The Voice and has admitted she has spoke to her therapist about coaching on the show.

The “Positions” pop star was forced to choose which of her team members to send home and had to pit Katie Rae against Bella DeNapoli.

As she was making the decision, Grande said: “Oh, god. I hate this so much. I literally talked to my therapist about this.”

She said when making the decision: “I don’t want to get too emotional, but I adore you both so much. You’re both so consistently phenomenal and, like, there’s nothing to be fixed ever. Every single time we ran it, it was stunningly perfect.”

Grande eventually chose to save Rae.

Before DeNapoli walked off stage, Grande pressed her buzzer and also elected to save her so that she will also becoming back for next week’s episode.

This week’s episode also saw the debut of Camila Cabello as a an advisor to coach, John Legend. The “Havana” singer helped out his acts Samuel Harness and KJ Clarkson.

The two performed Cabello’s collaboration with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

Currently in its 21st season, this is Grande’s first year as a coach on The Voice .

Fellow coach Blake Shelton has appeared on every instalment of the show while Legend and Kelly Clarkson have both been on the singing contest for a number of seasons.

