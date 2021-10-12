Saints Make a Flurry of Roster Moves in Week 6, Per Report

New Orleans makes several roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, possibly in preparation to activate some players off injured reserve.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints have made several personnel moves on Tuesday afternoon. Pelissero reports that the Saints have released CB Desmond Trufant, CB Brian Poole, K Cody Parkey, and re-signed DT Christian Ringo to the active roster.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Brian Poole (33) performs defensive drills during a training camp session. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Trufant and Poole were veteran defensive backs added by the team in training camp to provide depth at cornerback.

Poole, formerly with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, injured his knee in training camp and was placed on injured reserve. The team reached an injury settlement with Poole and released him from the reserve list.

Trufant was a first-round pick by the Falcons in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played seven years with Atlanta before spending the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions, getting released at the end of the year.

Trufant appeared in two games with New Orleans this season, breaking up one pass and recording three tackles. He had been inactive for the last three games. The Saints already have Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Bradley Roby at corner and could activate CB Ken Crawley off injured reserve this week.

Parkey was released just one week after signing with the Saints. He replaced released K Aldrick Rosas, who filled in poorly for injured K Wil Lutz. Parkey's release comes after being injured in pregame warm-ups and missing two extra points in a win at Washington.

Ringo rejoins the team after being released last week. He came into the league undrafted and spent his first three years with Green Bay, Detroit, Cincinnati, and Dallas before being added to the Saints practice squad last season.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Christian Ringo (70) celebrates after a sack on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12).

DT Ringo started the first three games of the year for New Orleans. He had five tackles and a quarterback pressure.

The team also released LB Wynton McManis and OT Derrick Kelly from the practice squad.

The Saints have a bye this week. They are next in action on Monday, October 25, when they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks.

