Sophie Monk reveals the brutal reason why her breakout Hollywood role alongside Amy Poehler ended up going straight to DVD

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Sophie Monk spent a decade trying to break Hollywood - and she very nearly did.

But what was supposed to be her breakthrough film, 2009's Spring Breakdown co-starring Amy Poehler, wasn't released in theatres and instead went straight to DVD.

The Love Island host, 41, said executives felt the movie wasn't worthy of a cinematic release because female-driven comedies weren't profitable enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEnZW_0cPDlgKc00
Ouch: Sophie Monk has revealed the brutal reason why her breakout Hollywood role alongside Amy Poehler ended up going straight to DVD

She alleged one exec even declared 'women don't do comedy' - a statement proven wrong by the success of Bridesmaids two years later.

Spring Breakdown, about a group of women going undercover during spring break, was eventually released three years after it was filmed.

'It was meant to go to cinemas and last minute they put it on DVD. They said women don't do comedy,' Sophie told Yahoo on Tuesday.

'We were all hanging on that going, "This is going to be the movie."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9iM6_0cPDlgKc00
Harsh: The Love Island host, 41, said executives felt 2009's Spring Breakdown wasn't worthy of a cinematic release because female-driven comedies weren't profitable enough
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zb8ov_0cPDlgKc00
Plot: Spring Breakdown, about a group of women going undercover during spring break, was released three years after it was filmed. Sophie is pictured centre right with Amy Poehler

But Sophie brushed off the snub and said she was happy when Bridesmaids, starring Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne and Melissa McCarthy, became a box office smash in 2011.

'It's just a bummer it wasn't our movie, but Bridesmaids paved the way in Hollywood that women can run a comedy themselves,' she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sophie revealed she almost became a Bond girl, but narrowly missed out on the part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dow51_0cPDlgKc00
'Bridesmaids paved the way': Sophie brushed off the snub and said she was happy when female-driven comedy Bridesmaids (cast pictured) became a box office smash in 2011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXTJo_0cPDlgKc00
Missed opportunity: Earlier on Tuesday, Sophie revealed she almost became a Bond girl, but narrowly missed out on the part 

She made the admission on Triple M Sydney's Moonman in the Morning.

While discussing Chinese spies, radio host Lawrence Mooney joked that the blonde bombshell 'could definitely be a Bond girl'.

'Oh, actually, [Bond producers] were in talks with me [about a role] but someone else got it,' Sophie revealed.

When asked which movie she would have been in, she guessed that the talks took place 'about ten years ago'.

That would have meant the film was likely Skyfall, which was released in 2012.

Sophie could not remember which James Bond actor she would have played opposite when asked whether it would have been Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qvjG_0cPDlgKc00
Bond girl: French actress Bérénice Marlohe (pictured) ultimately landed the role of Bond girl Sévérine in Skyfall instead of Sophie

'I can't remember. I just remember going, you know, I was down to the final four or something,' she said.

'Obviously my acting probably let me down,' she joked.

French actress Bérénice Marlohe ultimately landed the role of Bond girl Sévérine in Skyfall.

After giving up on Hollywood, Sophie has had a successful career as a TV host in Australia, presenting Beauty and the Geek and Love Island for Channel Nine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIV0q_0cPDlgKc00
Popular: After giving up on Hollywood, Sophie has had a successful career as a TV host in Australia, presenting Beauty and the Geek and Love Island (pictured) for Channel Nine 

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

