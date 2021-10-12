CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter: Vaping and COVID-19

By The Editors
To the editor:

The start of the school year and new routines brings new worries about teen vaping. These concerns are important, especially now, because smoking and vaping may put people at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

One in three Massachusetts teens vape and talking with young people about the dangers of vaping can make a difference. You can learn more about vaping dangers and watch videos at GetOutraged.org, part of a public-information campaign from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Get Outraged! aims to spread the word that vaping products contain nicotine, can damage a teen’s developing brain, and are addictive. The campaign also shares tips on talking with kids about vaping and resources to help them quit.

Get Outraged! complements Facts. No Filters., a campaign with videos and information about vaping for youth at mass.gov/vaping by the Department of Public Health.

In addition, handouts about vaping and quit resource cards for youth are available free of charge at the Massachusetts Health Promotion Clearinghouse.

For more information and to help you educate young people about vaping, contact me at the Northeast Tobacco-Free Community Partnership, ashley.hall@glfhc.org or 978-722-2864.

Ashley Hall
Northeast Tobacco-Free

Lynn, MA
