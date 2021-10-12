Jon Gruden Had To Go But Where Do We Draw The Line

Photo: Chris Unger

Today on The Doug Gottlieb Show, Doug reacts to Jon Gruden resigning as Las Vegas Raiders head coach. Gruden needed to be ousted from the organization and the league, but Doug is trying to find consistency with Gruden’s situation and the progression of today’s society as a whole, particularly in regards to this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Doug Gottlieb: “I understand it’s different when you’re basically the football czar for the Raiders. There isn’t necessarily a right or wrong, I just like congruent arguments, and it feels like we make different arguments for different people. Where do we draw the line, and are we just okay with Jon Gruden taking the fall for everything else and then we move on?”