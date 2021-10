Paul Stanley's longtime guitar tech Francis Stueber has died of COVID-19. He was only 52 years old. The KISS guitarist/vocalist shared the news of his friend's passing in a social media post earlier today (Sunday, October 17). He wrote: "My dear friend, buddy and guitar tech for 20 years, Fran Stueber died yesterday suddenly of Covid. Both on and offstage I depended on him for so much. My family loved him as did I. He was so proud of his wife and 3 boys as they were of him. I'm numb."

