The Bachelorette spoilers: New teases into Michelle Young’s premiere!

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, there is no new episode of Bachelor in Paradise tonight — luckily, the premiere of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young is right around the corner! New episodes are going to start in one week, so why not share another preview all about the very first night?. We’ve seen enough...

cartermatt.com

TVShowsAce

New Permanent Host Of ‘The Bachelor’ Revealed

Bachelor Nation has been waiting a long time to hear who the new hopefully permanent host of The Bachelor is. Today, it’s finally being announced and many fans may be surprised. Filming for Bachelor Clayton Echard began filming Monday night according to Reality Steve. No doubt, ABC had to make some announcement about who would be hosting. The huge announcement finally came! So, who will be hosting?
NFL
Cosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says [SPOILER] Won Michelle Young’s Season of ’The Bachelorette’

Okay, y’all. In what has already been an absolutely WILD last few days in Bachelor Nation, even more surprising news has come. While we already know a ton of spoilers for Michelle Young’s season 18 of The Bachelorette even though it literally won’t hit our screens for another two weeks—mainly because Bachelor in Paradise season 7 wraps tonight on ABC—we already have the biggest spoiler of all: Michelle’s winner!
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Baker’s husband returning!

You may have known already that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 carries with it the title of “True Blue” — so what’s coming up next? There are a few new storylines that we’re excited to dive into moving forward, which is great given that the recent promo didn’t give a whole lot away as to what’s coming.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 spoilers: Final premiere predictions!

Tomorrow night on HBO, it’s finally here: The epic, powerful Succession season 3 premiere. This is a TV event that’s been two years in the making and it goes without saying there’s a lot of hype at the center. So what can we say for sure will be a big...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 spoilers: A familiar face returns!

Season 9 episode 3 could prove itself to be very much entertaining when it airs on Thursday, November 4 — and also nostalgic!. So what is there to be excited about right now? We should note that “The SPK” will have at the center of it a familiar face from the past popping back in! There’s no direct indication as to who that is but judging from the subject matter (stolen artifacts), that probably narrows down the list slightly. This also feels like a fun romp, which this show does need after some dark and dramatic stuff following the end of season 8.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Learn more about Angela Bishop

The premiere of Dexter: New Blood is now only three weeks away — why not dive further into the characters?. Obviously, we know so many of you out there are familiar with Dexter Morgan; if you weren’t, why in the world would you be watching? He’s still present, and we know that his late sister Deb and also his son Harrison (played by a different actor) will also have a role. Yet, they will also be surrounded by new faces, and that includes Angela Bishop.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Will Dembe survive near-death experience?

There are only a handful of things we know entering The Blacklist season 9 premiere at present, but one of them is pretty simple: Dembe’s injured!. Based on the insight that we’ve seen for Thursday’s “The Skinner,” someone’s injury will be what causes Reddington to potentially get back to some of his old ways. We assume that he’ll be able to dive back in, but does that mean that Dembe is going to be okay? For now, it’s really all just hope…
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars 30 preview: Can Kenya Moore survive again?

Tonight’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars 30 is a mere matter of hours away, so why not have a chat about the results?. Entering this episode, the first thing we’ll say is that we’re somewhat-shocked Kenya Moore is even still there. This is no insult to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star; rather, it’s the reality of recent results. She’s been in the verge of being eliminated the past two weeks, only to be saved at the last second. We still remain surprised that Kenya stayed over Matt James, especially when you consider the network synergy that the former Bachelor star brought to the table.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Hightown season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Jackie’s next move

Following this weekend’s premiere, Hightown season 2 episode 2 next week will continue to up the ante for Jackie. With that being said, how will it happen?. We know at this point that Monica Raymund’s character wants a larger role; being a liaison from her day job is not enough. She’s been on the Frankie Cuevas beat for a little while and feels like she knows it better than most. After what happened to Junior, she’s even more determined to get justice, so much so that she’s trying her best to contend with new roadblocks thrown her way. Take, for example, a police force that isn’t entirely supportive, or the fact that Ray’s positive attributes are blocked by a horrible history of misconduct. He’s still away from the force and with that, she has to adjust to a new partner.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

YOU season 3 episode 3: Why Love knocks out Gil

Three episodes into YOU season 3, and it’s abundantly clear that the show is not holding anything back. To go along with that, it’s equally clear that they don’t want to. This was yet another story that signified that when Joe and Love are together, they are perhaps even more dangerous than they were apart. Not only are they capable of murder, but they’ll also do whatever they can to protect their family — or at least that’s where things are right now.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 2 spoilers: What’s in the papers?

As you prepare for Succession season 3 episode 2 on HBO this weekend, we come bearing a simple message: Prepare for war. In the weeks to come, Kendall Roy is going to look towards his next big move after trying to wreck his father’s future. What does that include? For starters, trying to recruit everyone else. He’s going to continue speaking out against his father in public, and in private, the carnage will be SO much worse.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 6 return date: The ‘False Start’ story on CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning the NCIS season 19 episode 6 return date, or more information about what’s next?. Following tonight’s new episode, the unfortunate news is that you’ll be waiting at least for a little while. There is no new episode on Monday, October 25. The show is coming back on Monday, November 1 with another installment entitled “False Start.” What’s the reason for that? It may just be CBS making sure that filming is a little ahead of the game. Also, they want to make sure that they have as many episodes possible scheduled for a key sweeps period in November.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 5: Without Mark Harmon, why is it critical?

Tomorrow night is going to bring NCIS season 19 episode 5 to the table and you probably know already how important it is. This could be, arguably, one of the most critical episodes for the show in years. Story-wise, this episode may not feel that significant. After all, it’s going...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 4 spoilers

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you come into this article wondering that, we’ve got an answer for you plus news on what’s next!. After the events of this past episode, it makes sense to want more of the Freddie Highmore drama immediately. Dr. Shaun Murphy is struggling at present with massive changes at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, ones that are led by Salen Morrison. She’s just purchased the hospital, and we know that her orders are causing some massive divisions. Sure, she has made some concessions in order to make Shaun content, but she’s also used him for a gigantic promotional banner, seemingly without his prior consent. Don’t you think that’s going to be a problem?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

YOU season 3 episode 4: Gil dies; Joe and Love’s resulting plan

Season 3 episode 4 proved to be one of the messiest hours of the season so far, both in terms of the actions and the end result. So what happened here? The episode started when Gil was captured in the box and as more and more secrets started to be revealed, he decided that he just couldn’t it anymore. His wife was covering up horrific actions of his son and he took his own life soon after.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Michelle Young On Balancing Reality TV Fame With Life as an Elementary School Teacher

Most reality TV stars don’t juggle press tours with creating lesson plans — but most television personalities aren’t elementary school teachers. Meet Michelle Young: the new star of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” who teaches fifth grade and has no plans to leave her life as an educator to chase fame. While Young — a contestant from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” — was in Los Angeles to fulfill her promotional duties for Season 18 of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres Oct. 19 at 8 p.m., she was remotely working on lesson plans for her students, who she says get a kick out...
TV & VIDEOS

