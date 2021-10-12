The Bachelorette spoilers: New teases into Michelle Young’s premiere!

Following this weekend’s premiere, Hightown season 2 episode 2 next week will continue to up the ante for Jackie. With that being said, how will it happen?. We know at this point that Monica Raymund’s character wants a larger role; being a liaison from her day job is not enough. She’s been on the Frankie Cuevas beat for a little while and feels like she knows it better than most. After what happened to Junior, she’s even more determined to get justice, so much so that she’s trying her best to contend with new roadblocks thrown her way. Take, for example, a police force that isn’t entirely supportive, or the fact that Ray’s positive attributes are blocked by a horrible history of misconduct. He’s still away from the force and with that, she has to adjust to a new partner.

