MISSING: Teenager who could be in potential danger may be in Asheville area, DSS says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Jackson County Department of Social Services is asking the mountain community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager. The department says 17-year-old Sara Pannell was last seen in the home of her aunt in Burke County on the early morning of Oct. 3. She is suspected to be in the Asheville area with people that she does not know very well, social services says. An online missing persons poster says she may be with an adult female.