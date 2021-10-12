Bouncing Souls and Face To Face Announce Northeast Tour Dates

Whenever the last Bandcamp Friday was, I placed an order for the new Caustic Casanova tape. It’s a live release called EPPPCOT that they did a limited run for and it came with handmade art, a nice handwritten note — yeah, I appreciate and absolutely keep that kind of thing, always — and a coozie and stickers and whatnot. It also came with a SECRET THING that I can’t talk about but if you get the tape you’ll find out about it too and then we can talk about it together and pretend we’re the cool kids in the SECRET THING Club and I think if humanity is honest with itself that’s all people have ever aspired to be. The post-industrial capitalist ideal, somehow given charm because, well, it’s Caustic Casanova. Needless to say, there is no level on which I regret the purchase.

