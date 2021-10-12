CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

WPRI
 8 days ago

Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner has died after a battle with cancer, the company announced Tuesday. He was 58.

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Lithia Motors stock set to rally after profit and revenue rise well above forecasts

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the auto retailer reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose sharply and were well above expectations. Net income nearly doubled, to $307.9 mullion, or $10.11 a share, from $158.8 million, or $6.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose 63% to $11.21, beating the FactSet consensus of $9.30. Revenue grew 70.4% to $6.17 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.78 billion, while cost of sales increased 67.8% to $4.98 billion. New vehicle retail revenue rose 53.9% to $2.90 billion and used vehicle retail revenue rose 90.2% to $2.08 billion. "The pipeline is robust and we continue to identify accretive deals that strategically expand our network while meeting our disciplined return thresholds," said Chief Executive Bryan DeBoer. The company said it is pacing ahead of schedule toward its goal of $50 billion in revenue and $50 of EPS by 2025. The stock has gained 15.7% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Behind Tesla's Impressive Q3 Deliveries, Profits

Dan Ives, the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, joined Cheddar to talk about Tesla's Q3 earnings beat. Ives noted that economists had already known the electric automaker's delivery rate would be impressive but its profitability was one of the biggest takeaways from the report. With most of Tesla's delivered vehicles being the lower-priced Model-3, Ives said the Model-Y and Model-3 mass-market vehicles are "how this green tidal wave takes the next step."
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Goldner
MarketWatch

Micron to spend $150 billion in 10 years on building out memory manufacturing, stock falls

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the memory and semiconductor company said it will invest $150 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing and research and development. The investment, which could include U.S. fab expansion, is aimed at addressing demand for memory, as memory and storage currently represent about 30% of the semiconductor market. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud," said Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra. "Micron's leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies and the strength of our roadmap enable us to invest more than $150 billion with confidence to extend our industry-leading memory innovation into the next decade, and deliver differentiated products to our customers." Micron's stock has dropped 10.1% year to date while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 21.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
MARKETS
WPRI

Worthington Industries is hiring

Rhode Island has been home to Amtrol for over seventy years!. Find out how you can join the team as a Production Associate with hourly pay up to $21 per hour, plus a $1500 sign-on bonus!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hasbro#Ceo
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares mixed after Evergrande sale deal called off

Shares are mixed in Asia after major Chinese property developer Evergrande said a plan to sell its property management arm to a smaller rival had fallen through. Shares slipped in Hong Kong and Tokyo but rose in most other regional markets. China Evergrande Group's shares tumbled nearly 12% while shares...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

Change is inevitable in the stock market, and some of today's biggest companies could be replaced in the years to come. These five growth companies have the innovation and addressable markets to become some of the largest stocks in the world by 2040. Whether you realize it or not, the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
InvestorPlace

Buying Opendoor Today Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997

Anyone who follows me knows this: I’m super bullish on Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock. Long story short, buying Opendoor stock today could be like buying Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock back in 1997 – before Amazon took over the retail world. From where I sit, Opendoor makes a rather compelling case. That is,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, bargains can still be found. This stock trio offers a healthy blend of growth and value. For much of the past 19 months, investors have enjoyed a historic run in the broader market. Following the quickest decline of at least 30% in the S&P 500's storied history during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark index took less than 17 months from hitting its trough to double in value. It's the strongest bounce back from a bear-market bottom on record.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy