Dillon Brooks Has Fractured Left Hand, To Be Reassessed In 2-3 Weeks

By Alex Kirschenbaum
hoopsrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grizzlies have announced that swingman Dillon Brooks is still recovering from a left hand fracture and will be reassessed in 2-3 weeks. According to the team, after normal imaging was conducted on players ahead of the 2021/22 season, the Grizzlies decided that Brooks should undergo further treatment for the hand to heal. The 25-year-old was originally sidelined for eight weeks earlier this summer after breaking his hand in two locations.

