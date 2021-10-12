CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS: Active cases and hospitalizations continue steady decline

By Chris Counts
 7 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The steady decline in active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, as well as hospitalizations from the virus, continued Tuesday.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active case count dropping by 83 cases to 6,806, while hospitalizations dropped by 8 from the prior day to 537 currently in the state.

Health officials reported 733 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 503,822. The state also reported 15 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 8,147.

FDA to begin evaluating booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

The data showed 253 patients requiring ICU treatment, down six from the prior day, and 160 patients on ventilators, a decrease of four.

Vaccinations being given in the state are also beginning to slow, with 6,293 doses being given in the last 24 hours.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted the slow decline of cases in a tweet sharing the data, while also warning of the slowing vaccination rates.

“It seems we are at a plateau with new cases, steady but not declining, I am hopeful this will improve,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Also, our vaccination rate is slowing, and I trust that will improve as well.”

As of Tuesday, 1,363,266 Arkansans were fully immunized to the virus, with another 286,577 have received partial immunity.

