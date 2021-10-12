Project Self-Sufficiency Seeks Donations for Thanksgiving
The agency will gratefully receive pumpkin or apple pies; canned vegetables, including yams and cranberry sauce; dinner rolls; gravy; stuffing and mashed potato mixes. Frozen turkeys will also be accepted; however, donors are asked to alert the agency ahead of time if frozen turkeys will be donated. The non-profit agency is gearing up to distribute complete Thanksgiving dinners to approximately 500 local families this year, so monetary donations are particularly needed.www.hopatconglakeregionalnews.com
