Newton, NJ

Project Self-Sufficiency Seeks Donations for Thanksgiving

hopatconglakeregionalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agency will gratefully receive pumpkin or apple pies; canned vegetables, including yams and cranberry sauce; dinner rolls; gravy; stuffing and mashed potato mixes. Frozen turkeys will also be accepted; however, donors are asked to alert the agency ahead of time if frozen turkeys will be donated. The non-profit agency is gearing up to distribute complete Thanksgiving dinners to approximately 500 local families this year, so monetary donations are particularly needed.

