Rock Island County, IL

COVID-19 kills three in Rock Island County, virus claiming younger victims

By Tom Loewy
Quad-Cities Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe friends and families of three Rock Island County residents are grieving today after COVID-19 took their lives in the last four days. Reporting for the first time since Friday, Oct. 8, officials from the Rock Island County Health Department said Tuesday the virus claimed a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s. Both were hospitalized. A man in his 90s living in a long-term care facility also was a victim of COVID-19.

qctimes.com

