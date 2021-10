Pictured: Atlantic center nurse Sheneka Littleton administers a flu vaccine at the Oct. 2 clinic. The CDC is urging people to roll up their sleeves again – for a flu shot – warning that this year flu season may come earlier and be more severe since many people went without a flu shot last year. Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. continues to offer drive through flu shot clinics for community members from 9 a.m. to noon at its Atlantic Community Health Center Oct. 16, its Onley center Oct. 23 and its Eastville center Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Call in advance to make an appointment.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO