Cranston, RI

Cranston mayor hopes automated license plate readers will help police nab shooting suspects

By Josh Faiola
 7 days ago
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are still searching for suspects after a man was shot while driving in Cranston Monday afternoon.

The 25-year-old man was driving down Hillwood Street with his girlfriend and her child when another car pulled up and its occupants fired several shots into their vehicle, according to police.

Police said the victim was hit in the neck by one of the bullets, and another grazed his arm.

The victim, according to police, was able to pull into the parking lot of a nearby gas station where he contacted authorities.

While the suspects are still at large, Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said he’s hopeful nearby surveillance footage and the city’s automated license plate reader system will help police identify and quickly apprehend both suspects.

“The police are on top of it right now,” Hopkins said. “I’m hoping with the new license plate system we have – this is what it’s for – we’ll get them.”

Hopkins said a neighbor’s security camera captured the incident, and it shows two men pull up and open fire on the victim’s vehicle.

“It’s very visible,” he said of the vehicle involved in the shooting. ” You can see the car pull up and two guys get out and start firing.”

12 News spoke with the uncle of the woman who was inside the victim’s vehicle. He said the shooting occurred right outside his house, and while they’re shaken up by the ordeal, his niece, her child and the shooting victim are all doing OK.

Police Chief Michael Winquist says the man has since been released from the hospital.

Police believe the incident may have been gang related, though it remains under investigation.

