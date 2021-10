Former Missouri men’s basketball standout Jeremiah Tilmon has signed with the Orlando Magic ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, the franchise announced Thursday. Tilmon signed a Summer League contract with the Magic but only played in one game. He recorded three points, three rebounds and an assist in a little under six minutes on the court in an Aug. 9 contest against the Golden State Warriors. He now joins the team after it waived center Jon Teske. Tilmon will continue to wear No. 23 and is expected to spend time in the G-League with the Lakeland Magic.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO