Washington County Health Department promotes new linkage to care program

By Mikayla Newton
 7 days ago
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A new program called the ‘linkage to care program’ is helping patients in Washington County get the care they need through Hepatitis C testing.

The Washington County Health Department is offering rapid Hepatitis C testing, on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The test takes about 20 minutes and determines if you have Hepatitis antibodies.

“Once we know that you would be positive, we would link you to the care that you need that care may not be us directly, but we certainly have places in which we know that you can receive the proper care and that’s why it’s called linkage to care,” said Kristine Gaddis, HIV programs supervisor at the Washington County Health Department.

If the results are positive, the health department will then follow the process up until an appointment is scheduled to answer any questions patients might have.

