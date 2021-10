“Thank you for your service” — a phrase heard frequently on television commercials, in airports, and across city streets. But as our nation begins to reflect on the end of nearly 20 years of continuous war, we must also come to terms with the reality that while public gestures of appreciation are nice, our veterans and service members need action for the conditions that are taking their lives at record numbers — traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as “moral injury” of the psyche, most commonly referred to in aggregate as “invisible wounds.”

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO