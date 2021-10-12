CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Man pleads not guilty in stabbing death

By Jessica A. York
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ — A 33-year-old man accused of stabbing to death Watsonville woman Robin Kern pleaded not guilty to murder charges Tuesday. Alberto Scalant has been charged with murder and several related felony enhancements related to Kern’s July 13 death. Police soon began a search for Scalant, who investigators believed had fled to Mexico, after Kern, mother of three young daughters, was found dead at her Clifford Drive apartment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Prison#Extradition
