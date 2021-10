Kenneth R. Palmer, 69, of Reseda, California, formerly of Niles, Michigan, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at 1:00 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

NILES, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO