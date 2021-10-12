CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Denmark reach World Cup with 1-0 win over Austria

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark became the second European nation to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with two games to spare after a 1-0 home win over Austria on Tuesday left them top of qualifying Group F with an unassailable lead over their rivals. After Germany advanced to the...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Arsenal, Women’s Champions League: Final Score 4-1, Barça start title defense with dominant victory

Barcelona Femení kicked off their European title defense in dominant fashion, beating Arsenal 4-1 at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the Women’s Champions League group stage opener. Barça were on top from the start and created plenty of chances, scored some really good goals and proved they are still the dominant force in Europe and the favorites to win it all.
SOCCER
Derrick

Netherlands beats Latvia 1-0 in World Cup qualifying Group G

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Davy Klaassen scored the only goal as the Netherlands beat Latvia 1-0 to solidify its position at the top of Europe Group G in World Cup qualifying as Turkey and Norway played out a 1-1 in Istanbul. Midfielder Klaassen scored his eighth international goal in the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Delaney
Person
Daniel Bachmann
Union Leader

Soccer: Pepi double gives US World Cup qualifying win over Jamaica

A second-half brace from Ricardo Pepi gave the United States a 2-0 win over Jamaica in Austin, Texas on Thursday as the hosts remained unbeaten in CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. After opening the group with two draws the United States have now won two in a row,...
MLS
kfgo.com

Soccer-Panama stun U.S. 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

(Reuters) – Panama won their first-ever World Cup qualifying match against the United States in Panama City on Sunday, picking up a 1-0 victory in CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The U.S. side couldn’t find its rhythm and a header from midfielder Anibal Godoy following a corner kick...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

USMNT falls to Panama 1-0 in World Cup qualifying; Zardes starts

Gyasi Zardes, Panama national football team, United States men's national soccer team, qualification for the FIFA World Cup, Panama City, Aníbal Godoy, Matt Turner, Zack Steffen, Columbus Crew. It was a poor result for the United States Men’s National Team in a 1-0 loss to Panama on Sunday night in...
MLS
Derrick

Denmark, England cruise in World Cup qualifying wins

GENEVA (AP) — Denmark added to the most perfect campaign in World Cup qualifying on Saturday and England also eased toward winning its group. Wins for Scotland, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine moved each closer to at least a place in the playoffs next year with the finals tournament in Qatar in sight.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Reuters#European#Group F
inquirer.com

Soccer on TV: The USMNT seeks a bounceback win over Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying

Tuesday, 6 a.m. (Paramount+) Japan has been alarmingly underwhelming in the final round of Asia’s World Cup qualifying tournament, losing at Saudia Arabia and at home to Oman. That has left the Samurai Blue, which feature Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino and Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, in third place in one of two six-team groups. Japan is six points out of the top two spots and their automatic qualifying berths.
SOCCER
ESPN

First-half goals give Ukraine 2-1 win over Finland in World Cup qualifier

First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk gave Ukraine a 2-1 win over Finland in their World Cup qualifier on Saturday. West Ham United forward Yarmolenko put the visitors ahead less than five minutes after kickoff when he drove home from 20 metres past the Finnish goalkeeper. - World...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg thrilled to help Denmark reach World Cup

Tottenham midfielder Emile-Pierre Hojbjerg is delighted to have helped Denmark reach the 2022 World Cup. Victory over Austria last night has secured qualification for the Danes. "You can only dream about this," said Hojbjerg. "It's crazy, after all. It is huge for me, it is huge for the team, for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
thebentmusket.com

World Cup Qualifiers: Poland 1 - 0 Albania

Adam Buksa and the Polish National Team closed out the October portion of UEFA World Cup Qualifying as they traveled to Arena Kombëtare to take on Albania. Tuesday’s match was the second time these two nations have met in World Cup Qualifying action. The first meeting came in September, where Poland secured a 4-1 win.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
IBTimes

Denmark Book World Cup Ticket As England Are Held

Denmark became the second team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals when they beat Austria by a single goal on Tuesday as England were frustrated by Hungary at Wembley. Joakim Maehle scored in the 53rd minute to send the Danes to Qatar as they build on their surprise run at Euro 2020 this summer when they reached the semi-finals.
SOCCER
USA Today

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
UEFA
vavel.com

Highlights and goal: Zimbabwe 0-1 Ghana in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Our coverage of the Zimbabwe vs. Ghana match of Matchday 4 of the second round of the African qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup comes to an end. Thank you for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport. 10:58 AM6...
FIFA
staradvertiser.com

Weah, Dest spark U.S. to 2-1 win over Costa Rica in World Cup qualifier

COLUMBUS, Ohio >> Sixty seconds in, Costa Rica was celebrating and the U.S. World Cup campaign was spinning out of control. Sergiño Dest and Tim Weah, two young Americans unscarred by the failure of four years ago, got them back on track. Shoelaces untied, Dest curled an 18-yard, left-footed shot...
FIFA
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
UEFA
AFP

Special delivery as Amazon driver leads Scotland to shock win at T20 World Cup

Scotland pulled off a shock six-run victory over Bangladesh at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday thanks to a man-of-the-match performance from a former Amazon delivery driver as Oman handed debutants Papua New Guinea a 10-wicket rout. He was delivering parcels for Amazon not long ago and now he's getting man of the match and playing against Bangladesh," said Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy