17 unique gifts to please every type of dad this Christmas

By Kelsey Chapman
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The holidays are fast approaching, so now’s the time to start making your list and checking off names.

A great place to start is with someone who is often the hardest to shop for: Dad. Whether that’s your own father, a step parent, a grandfather, or even your husband or partner for whom you’re helping your kids shop, we’ve arranged several of our favorite gifts out there that will match his personality and interests.

Keep scrolling to see which presents your dad will be thrilled to unwrap this Christmas. If you don’t find anything that catches your eye today, check back as we’ll be adding to this list as the season rolls on.

Polaroid Now+ Travel Set

For the aspiring photographer dad

He doesn’t have to be an expert at taking photos to enjoy the nostalgic rush of shaking a Polaroid to make it develop more quickly. Pick up this cool travel set in modern blue gray so he can look hip while capturing priceless memories.

Global Hot Sauce Gift Box

For the dad who loves to spice things up in the kitchen

Hot sauce is an eternally cool Dad gift. Get him a sweet and savory 5-pack featuring varieties like Assam, Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, and more for under $50.

Deep Purple™ UV Sanitizer

For the dad who likes to keep things clean

If we’ve learned anything in the current era, it’s that germs are everywhere and we need to be more mindful of how we’re touching and transferring them. That combined with the knowledge that your phone is ten times dirtier than a toilet seat, Moshi designed a UV sanitizer that will keep it and other electronics (plus sunglasses, keys, etc.) clean using invisible rays that completes a full 360 degree clean in four minutes flat.

The design is extremely thin, folding down to just two centimeters thick, and slides easily into most bags or glove compartments. The best part? Moshi promises daily use with this machine for 10 years. For just under $150, that’s just pennies a day.

Vintage Moon Map

For the space-obsessed dad

This moon map is gorgeous and perfectly fitted to any dad’s office wall. It features gorgeously rendered images of our closest celestial neighbor’s surface as well as interesting facts about the moon, so his eyes will be entertained while his thirst for extraterrestrial knowledge is quenched. Best of all, it’s under $20!

Alec Bradley Taste of the World 6 Cigar Sampler

For the dad who likes a special occasion cigar

A cigar every now and then is a rite of passage for some fathers. If yours falls into that category, give him the international treatment with this smart sampler from Alec Bradley. In addition to receiving flavors like Sanctum Toro and Tempus Nicaragua Medius, he’ll receive a black torch lighter to ensue he’s not scrambling for fire when it’s time to light up.

1905 Wood Grinders

For dads who smoke something else

Maybe your dad is a mature man now, one with responsibilities and a bespoke sense of style. Tell him to finally throw away that metal grinder he bought at a head shop in 1998 emblazoned with a pot leaf and gift him this nice walnut grinder that’s durable, portable, and stylish.

Skillshare Subscription

For the dad who loves to learn

Skillshare is an incredible online resource that provides expert lessons in how to do everything from taking better Instagram pictures to mastering guitar. Dad will have unlimited knowledge at his fingertips and be able to finally indulge his wildest dreams in the privacy of his own home when you give him a year of learning for $180.

Leatherman Skeletool Set

For handyman dads

A quality Leatherman tool is necessary for any dad worth his weight in household chores, so make sure he has a top-of-the-line model with the Skeletool. It’s compact and ultra-light, weighing just five ounces, and it features a knife, bit driver, pliers and more. Purchase as a full set or only the essential parts.

Pops So Dapper - Men’s Gift Box

For the sophisticated snacking dad

We told you about Eatable’s delectable treats in this article about throwing a memorable party, but we’re not done raving about the tasty stuff.

The men’s gift set comes with three of their most delicious flavors–Whiskey on the Pops, Pop the Salt & Tequila, and the unexpected but amazing Poppy Caesar–as well as a barbershop-scented candle and the “Modern & Masculine” lotion. Just be prepared for him to ask where you got it because once you taste this popcorn, the stale holiday tins just won’t cut it.

Burst Oral Care Water Flosser

For the dad with a great smile

If he like the clean feeling of being freshly brushed and flossed, imagine the delight he’ll experience after using this incredible water flosser from Burst Oral Care. It will give him the freshest breath, cleanest smile, and the dentist will be impressed when he goes in for his next cleaning.

Sign him up for the refill plan and he’ll get a $6 replacement tip every 24 weeks.

Dollar Shave Club Ultimate Shave Trial Kit

For the dad who likes a smooth shave

Speaking of grooming, help dad tame his beard with this handy starter kit from Dollar Shave Club. He’ll get:

–six blade trial set

–metal handle with rubber grip

–shave butter

–prep scrub

–post-shave dew

And if he loves the products, he can always become a member to save even more on future shaving products.

London Fog Men’s Double Breasted Stretch Trench Coat

For the classically stylish dad

Whether he prefers the traditional khaki or sleek black, no dad will turn down the ultra-cool look of a London Fog trench. It’s lightweight with a non-constricting fit, and it can transition between many season with a bit of smart layering.

Happy Socks The Beatles Collector Box Set 6-pack

For the classic rock dad

Most dads seem to at least like the Beatles, and many are downright obsessed with the Fab Four even now, 50 years after their heyday. If your dad is among them, treat him to these fun and colorful socks featuring art that corresponds to the band’s cult film Yellow Submarine. They even arrive in an LP box.

Whiskey Cocktails - Leatherbound Book

For the fancy whiskey lover dad

Some dads are known for their love of good whiskey, so let him enjoy his next tipple in a fancy cocktail when he whips out this leatherbound recipe book that’ll make him feel like the smartest mixologist this side of the Bourbon Trail.

Baseball Park Map Pint Glasses - Set of 2

For the baseball loyalist dad

Can’t get enough of his favorite team dominating the diamond? Let him relive the action of live games with these park map pint glasses available in 29 different team options.

Premium Black Sketchbook Large 8.5" x 11"

For the art-curious dad

If your dad loves to draw, write, or simply doodle to keep his hands busy, give him a proper sketchbook to encourage his creative tendencies. It’s all too common for adults to squash their creativity in an attempt to “grow up,” but his inner child will love the chance to sketch ‘til his heart’s content with this classy book.

Add in some colored pencils to really get him drawing.

The Couplet Honey Gift Set

For the dad with a bearish sweet tooth

Brighton promises “raw, unfiltered honey straight from the hive” with this duo from Kauai (deep amber, molasses finish) and California (bright, citrusy notes), respectively. Suggest he use it on toast, roasted figs with goat cheese, or in a crusted chicken recipe for maximum delectability.

Indy100

Indy100

