2 Election Workers in Georgia’s Fulton County Fired for Allegedly Shredding Voter Registrations: Officials
Two elections office workers in Georgia's Fulton County have been fired for allegedly shredding around 300 voter registration forms ahead of local elections, according to a statement released by county elections officials. The county, which encompasses most of Atlanta, is the state's most populous, and will begin early voting for municipal races less than 24 hours after the news was announced Monday.www.insideedition.com
Comments / 0