Alana Campbell Receives Girl Scouts' Medal Of Honor

SPRINGFIELD – Join the discussion, as Looking for Lincoln presents “Preservation of the Lincoln Tomb.” State Historic Sites team members will share how the Lincoln Tomb has been preserved and maintained during this enlightening program on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 7 pm on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube and Facebook video channels. The Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site is one of the most iconic places in Springfield, Illinois. Many people have childhood memories of rubbing Continue Reading

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO