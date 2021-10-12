Alana Campbell Receives Girl Scouts' Medal Of Honor
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is proud to announce that Alana Campbell of Carterville, Illinois has been awarded the Girl Scout Medal of Honor – a lifesaving award she received for demonstrating heroism in saving another's life. Alana prevented a sunny day from turning tragic this summer when she took quick actions to save her cousin Piper Morris from nearly drowning. The girls were swimming together one afternoon when Alana, who is 11, recognized that 6-year-old
