DeepMind is developing one algorithm to rule them all

By George Anadiotis
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeepMind wants to enable neural networks to emulate algorithms to get the best of both worlds, and it’s using Google Maps as a testbed. Classical algorithms are what have enabled software to eat the world, but the data they work with does not always reflect the real world. Deep learning is what powers some of the most iconic AI applications today, but deep learning models need retraining to be applied in domains they were not originally designed for.

