DeepMind is developing one algorithm to rule them all

Skyflow, a company that make it easier for developers to embed data privacy into their applications, has raised $45 million in a series B round of funding. Founded in 2019, Skyflow operates at the intersection of two notable technology trends — the API economy and data privacy. As companies transition from monolithic software to a microservices architecture built around smaller, function-based components, APIs (application programming interfaces) are the glue that connects everything together. But as cloud computing continues on its upwards trajectory, businesses face a growing number of data privacy regulations across the globe, putting pressure firmly on software makers to ensure that they are treating their customers’ private information with kid gloves. This has led to scores of investments into startups leading the data privacy charge, with the likes of DataGrail, Duality Technologies, Ketch, and Gretel.ai all raising sizable sums this year for various privacy-preserving products.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 20 HOURS AGO