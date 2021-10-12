CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune 500 CEO: 'Work-life balance is a lie'

By Jeanne Sahadi
CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs any working mother will attest, trying to fulfill all work and family obligations every single day can seem impossible. "Work-life balance is a lie," said TIAA president and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett at Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit on Tuesday. When she tried achieving a more balanced lifestyle, Duckett...

Fast Company

Tired of burnout? These 10 companies have the best work-life balance

Burnout is fast becoming the next global health crisis as multiple reports chronicle the disturbing trend that’s partially a byproduct of remote work blurring lines between labor and life. On Glassdoor, mentions of “mental health” increased 100%, and “burnout” rose 143% since the beginning of the pandemic. Glassdoor’s analysts examined...
RETAIL
Lake Oswego Review

Best workplace feature? Work-life balance, survey says

Values and Beliefs Center poll takes a deep look at what makes people want when they choose jobs.Workers value having a job they can be proud of, that's close to home with flexible hours and that has health insurance, according to a survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. Rated the highest by all demographic groups by those surveyed, at 63%, was having a work-life balance, according to the survey. The second highest workplace feature was health insurance and working with people that the survey respondents respected. "It's unsurprising that most people rank earning a good salary as the...
JOBS
Thrive Global

Hamoda Mohamad of Casa Verde Farmland: “Work-life balance ”

Work-life balance — I think this is the most important thing. We usually get emotional or entertain negative thoughts when we are tired. Families should bond without talking about business. This is a way to make the relationship more intact. For example, every Sunday, we stay together for the whole day doing different activities. We go camping, swimming, or fishing. We get a break from work so when Monday comes, we have energy for the whole week.
AGRICULTURE
Thrive Global

“Finding Time to De-stress and Rest After Work Keeps Me Balanced” with Founder + CEO Kristin Marquet

As part of my entrepreneurial and wellness interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing wellness junkie, publicist, and entrepreneur, Kristin Marquet. Kristin has been a publicist and business owner for more than 14 years. As the owner and creative director of Marquet Media, LLC, Kristin oversees the daily operations of the business while executing client campaigns. Throughout her career as a publicist, she has developed partnerships with leading brands and entrepreneurs such as well-known divorce coach, Jen Lawrence; celebrity chef, Melissa Eboli; psychotherapist and entrepreneur, Angela Ficken; and many more. She and her clients have been featured in Inc.com, Forbes.com, Fortune.com, Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur.com, and so many more. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of the business publication, FemFounder.co and collaborating on ThePublicityPlace.com with Michelle Lewis.
CELEBRITIES
martechseries.com

Momentive Recognized as a Top-Rated Company for Work-Life Balance and Employee Happiness by Comparably Awards

Based on real employee feedback at tens of thousands of companies, Momentive honored with awards for both Best Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees by Comparably’s Workplace Culture Awards. Momentive, a leader in agile experience management, has been announced as a winner of two categories in Comparably’s Workplace Culture Awards: Best...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SmartBug Media® Earns Two New Comparably Awards in the Best Company Happiness and Best Work-Life Balance Categories

SmartBug Media — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads; increasing awareness; and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — earned two more Comparably awards last quarter, ranking No. 35 on the “Best Company Happiness” list and No. 12 on the “Best Work-Life Balance” list for small/mid-sized companies.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Scorpion Recognized by Fortune as Certified Great Place to Work

Company Ranks #57 on Fortune List of 100 Best Medium Workplaces. Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work while ranking #57 on the Fortune list of 100 Best Medium Workplaces. The certification is an important testament to Scorpion’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where employees can feel valued and empowered to thrive while providing its law firm, medical practice, hospital, home services and other customers with the highest levels of quality service.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Work-life balance must be a top priority in your life. Let me show you have to achieve this essential balance.

One of the most basic and significant things in your career is work-life balance. That is a critical ingredient of a fulfilled and happy life. Here is how to achieve it. Your work-life balance can present a significant challenge in your demanding career. It can be stressful, and if neglected, the issue might turn into a full-blown burnout. The ultimate objective is learning to achieve a fulfilling balance, especially if you are changing careers.
MENTAL HEALTH
kendallcountytimes.com

Business Luncheon: Occupational Burnout Work/Life Balance recap

Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Oct. 18. Thank you to Betsey Finnan, LCSW, and Nicole Remblos, Occupational Therapist of Bricolage Wellness for sharing great tips on identifying occupational burnout and providing action steps to prevent or cure its effects on us in work and personal life. Burnout is identified as exhaustion that is unaddressed or unresolved. Here are some of the helpful steps they provided that can get you back on track:
YORKVILLE, IL
Financial Times

Life, work and the pursuit of happiness

It has been called the Great Resignation. Beneath the data about people quitting their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic eases run some familiar stories. People are fed up and burnt out. Freed from the daily grind, they are also out to find happiness and fulfilment in new careers. “With all...
JOBS
Fortune

TIAA CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett on the diversified portfolio of life

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Thasunda Brown Duckett took over as CEO of TIAA in May, making her one of two Black women leading Fortune 500 companies, a fact that is not lost on her. “I know that we...
ECONOMY
CNN

3 ways executives hold Black women back at work

Denise Hamilton is CEO and founder of WatchHerWork. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Despite promises from across the corporate world to diversify leadership and give people of all backgrounds equal opportunities, women of color remain stuck with little to no progress in sight. A recent study from McKinsey and LeanIn.org found that while women overall have more high-ranking roles than in previous years, women of color make up just 4% of C-suite executives, a percentage that hasn't changed for several years. Women of color also continue to deal with discrimination at work, including just as many microaggressions as they did two years ago — all of which contribute to stress and burnout.
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

Tech-life balance: A missing step in on-boarding and learning & development

We use technology more than ever, but do we actually know how to?. Even before the pandemic, digital technology was prevailing both on and off work as a top choice for communication, work and entertainment. With the limited possibilities of face-to-face interactions during 2020 and 2021, internet connectivity and screen devices became a lifeline for many of us. With the endless opportunities however, we are also starting to see the dark side of an overindulgence that is bringing technostress, constant connectivity, distractions causing decreased focus and productivity, disturbed sleep, and decreased mental and physical wellbeing.
TECHNOLOGY
everythinglubbock.com

Hispanic Heritage| Mexcor. inc CEO shares his life story

HOUSTON (KIAH)– Eduardo Morales comes from a long line of creators. His grandmother, a ranch owner made tequila. She would say the agave plant was a lot like people. What was inside of it was what made it unique. Morales grew up watching the agave converted into different types of tequila. Watching the process, he says taught him his work ethic.
HOUSTON, TX
Forbes

A Formula For Driving Business Growth While Balancing Your Personal And Financial Life

Scott Snider is the President of Exit Planning Institute, the authority on Exit Planning education. For a business owner, a notable difference exists between generating a successful net profit or annual income and building significant value. A seemingly nice balance sheet and annual profit and loss statement does not imply a company is valuable. As the president of a company that provides professional advisors with the content, tools and training needed to guide business owners, I’ve seen how focusing on building value today can help protect your business against unforeseeable future crises. Additionally, this can help ensure the company is transferrable when the business owner goes to exit and can result in increased net profit and income to the business owner each year. How do we begin to drive value while aligning your personal and financial goals with your business goals?
ECONOMY
goodmenproject.com

CEO of CW Petroleum Corp, Chris Williams, on Creating a Healthy Balance Between Work and Family

— Chris Williams, CEO of CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE) believes that every entrepreneur has the potential for greatness, as every business has stemmed from a seemingly small idea. Having started from humble beginnings himself, Williams remained determined and patient in order to garner the experience he needed to set himself up for success. His personal roadmap of values, as well as his knowledge in the industry, gave way to innovative ideas and a company that provides an individualized experience. But how did Williams balance his blossoming company and the responsibilities of family? The answer to that question is what many entrepreneurs are seeking.
ECONOMY
scaddistrict.com

Balancing on the Work-School Tightrope: 3 Working Students Share Their Advice

Written by Julia Gralki and Haylee Gemeiner, Illustration by Ivy Zingone. If you’re a working student, you may feel like you’re constantly walking on a tightrope. Whether you’re employed for the experience, to pay your bills or just for the extra spending money— the added stress can quickly push you too far in one direction. We spoke with a few SCAD students to see how they maintain a work-school balance and avoid falling off the rope.
EDUCATION

