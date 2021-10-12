Courthouse, Library will be lit up in teal Wednesday night to raise awareness about cancer

Two downtown Toledo landmarks - the Lucas County Courthouse and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library - will be lit up in teal on Wednesday night to “shine a light on the importance of awareness and funding for metastatic breast cancer research,” a support group said.

The event is part of a third annual global landmark campaign called #LightUpMBC , organized by the METAvivor Research and Support group.

This year’s viewing is dedicated to the late Anne French, an Ottawa Hills woman who died of metastatic breast cancer on Aug. 21.

Friends and colleagues of Ms. French plan to meet at the courthouse at 8 p.m., to gather for an 8:30 p.m. lighting ceremony. Their plan is to walk together for a second lighting ceremony at the library after that.

Metastatic breast cancer is the type that spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body.