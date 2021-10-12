CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Host Ex-Steelers Safety For Workout Ahead Of Cowboys Game

By Zack Cox
NESN
NESN
 7 days ago
The New England Patriots hosted former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire. Davis, a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was a multiyear starter for the Steelers early in his career, starting nine games as a rookie, 16 games in 2017 and 15 games in 2018 before missing most of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury. He returned to play in all 16 games last season but was used mostly on special teams, logging just 57 defensive snaps.

