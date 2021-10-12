Behind the Scenes of the New Gastro Obscura Book
This article is adapted from the October 9, 2021, edition of Gastro Obscura’s Favorite Things newsletter. You can sign up here. In 2017, I joined Atlas Obscura. Gastro Obscura did not yet exist, and I was given the dreamy job of assembling a team and launching a quirky new food publication. Ever since, our crew of food nerds has tried to share the wonder and curiosity we feel when learning about the history, culture, and surprising stories behind how we eat and drink.www.atlasobscura.com
