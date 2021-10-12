CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Halloween Display That'll Make You Scream — This Man's Skeleton Decor Is Larger Than Life

By Lauren Harano
 7 days ago
While everyone else is putting fake spiderwebs and carved pumpkins on their doorsteps to decorate their homes for Halloween, an Ohio resident just took things things to the next level. Alan Perkins is no stranger to seasonal decorating, and this year, he decided to turn his home into a haunting display with a huge (and we mean huge) skeleton for all to see. Complete with the 12-foot tall skeleton from Home Depot that went viral last year, Perkins's decorations are so extreme that the oversize skeleton is just a prop for the main display.

