Got a great adventure story? Video of you and your The North Face gear could end up in San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art next year. On Oct. 12, The North Face announced it’s fall brand campaign, It’s More Than A Jacket, an initiative aimed at honoring and celebrating the company’s 55-years of adventure. To capture the stories behind its enduring equipment, the San-Francisco based adventure company is calling on explorers across the globe to submit stories and images of well-loved and well-used products. The North Face will choose the best (and the most emotionally-resonant) stories to include in its official archive, which will be brought to life in a series of fall 2022 programs at the SFMOMA. The exhibitions will feature the Bay Area exploration firm’s most-historically significant designs and stories alongside submissions from famous adventurers and cultural icons.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO