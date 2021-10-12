CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Velvet Underground: Rough Edged Rockers

By Hasan Sheikh
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the era of flower power and rising hippie culture, members of the Velvet Underground wore black and sang songs about hard drugs and sordid sexual encounters. Image Apple TV +. The growth of streaming platforms has brought a huge increase in documentary making, with an audience larger than ever....

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Director Todd Haynes excavates 'Velvet Underground' in Apple TV+ documentary

Director Todd Haynes still remembers the impact of hearing the debut album by the Velvet Underground for the first time more than four decades ago. “It was a world that it brought you into,” Haynes says of 1967’s “The Velvet Underground & Nico.” “It felt like a very specific place that was like no other place that I’d been in.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – The Velvet Underground

Featuring Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison, Maureen Tucker, Nico, Andy Warhol, John Waters, Mary Woronov, Amy Taubin, Merrill Reed Weiner, and Doug Yule. The Velvet Underground explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll. Celebrated director Todd Haynes’...
MOVIES
New York Post

Velvet Underground doc reveals Lou Reed and Andy Warhol power struggle

Before the Velvet Underground landed under the wing of Andy Warhol, its members were misfits who gigged in West Village tourist dives, alienated audiences and got fired for being too abrasive. “Some of the [Velvets, led by Lou Reed] played with their backs to the crowd,” Martha Morrison, wife of guitarist Sterling Morrison, says in “The Velvet Underground,” a new documentary directed by Todd Haynes that drops on Apple TV+ and plays in theaters Friday. “They had this off-putting aura. They were scary.”
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Todd Haynes Explains Why Nobody Did It Like the Velvet Underground

The most famous thing ever said about The Velvet Underground—a quote attributed to Brian Eno—is that even though their first album sold poorly, everyone who bought it started a band. But you won’t hear anyone repeat that old saw in Todd Haynes’s invigorating documentary about the group. This movie is way too cool for anything like that.
MOVIES
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘The Velvet Underground,’ ‘Needle in a Timestack’ and more

Director Todd Haynes (“Carol,” “Velvet Goldmine”) turns to feature documentary with “The Velvet Underground,” a mostly fascinating, sometimes frustrating look at the inception and career of the pioneering 1960s rock band featuring the late Lou Reed. Haynes’s approach is certainly nontraditional: In addition to contemporary interviews with former band members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, the filmmaker tries to emulate the psychedelic look and feel of the band’s early shows (staged by artist/producer Andy Warhol, under the umbrella of the multimedia moniker Exploding Plastic Inevitable, with film projection, flashing lights, dancers and other performers from Warhol’s Factory). The resulting collage-y,
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Interview – Todd Haynes on his warts and all documentary The Velvet Underground

Todd Haynes (Carol, I’m Not There, Far From Heaven) is interviewed by Lianne Peet for his documentary The Velvet Underground, his new film which explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll. It features contributions from Mary Woronov, Lou...
MOVIES
MUBI

The Ideas Behind the Image: Cinematographer Ed Lachman Discusses “The Velvet Underground”

In his decades-long career, cinematographer Ed Lachman has brought an artful eye to dozens of films across a diverse array of directors and genres. One his most fruitful collaborations has been with director Todd Haynes, with whom he’s worked since 2002, when he shot the sumptuous '50s-set melodrama Far From Heaven. Their latest collaboration, The Velvet Underground, is a documentary that fully immerses viewers in the bohemian world of '60s downtown New York, showing the origins of the iconic band and capturing a distinct time and place without the typical rise-and-fall cliché and aesthetic blandness often found in rock docs. While the film is Haynes’s first documentary feature, Lachman has shot a variety of documentaries throughout the years, working with directors like Werner Herzog, Wim Wenders, and Shirley Clarke, and The Velvet Underground gives Haynes’s passion for musical mythology, previously seen in films like Velvet Goldmine (1998) and I’m Not There (2007), a new poignancy.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

'The Velvet Underground' Documentary Is as Radical, Daring and Brilliant as the Band Itself

“I feel as if I were in a motion picture theater,” he says, voice unmistakable. To the right of the screen, the face of a young man, half-obscured by shadows, stares blankly at us, his lips unmoving. It’s the kind of face you can’t take your eyes off of — and the voice is similarly magnetic. It tells us of the “long arm of light” seeping out into the theater, of the shots “full of dots and rays.” Of the ways his eyes have, over the years, become fixed on those images, finding meaning and comfort and identity in them.
ENTERTAINMENT
JamBase

Watch Andrew Bird & Lucius Cover The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’

Andrew Bird and Lucius shared a video featuring a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs.” Bird and Lucius initially recorded the song for the recently released I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico compilation. Andrew Bird played violin, sang and is accompanied by...
MUSIC
meaws.com

What to Watch: Going ‘Velvet Underground,’ a ‘Sinner’ returns and Elvira tells all

Whatever your entertainment needs, we got your back (and hopefully your mind) with Queerty’s weekly “Culture Club” column with some of the highlights of new releases, streaming shows, classics worth revisiting, and what to drink while you watch.Todd Haynes, lion of queer cinema, returns with his first documentary feature about the fabled New York City rock band.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wemu.org

Cinema Chat: Bond opens big, 'The Rescue,' 'The Velvet Underground,' and more

It's another great movie week with a slight change in the voices that you hear every Thursday. WEMU's Michael Jewett will be filling in for David Fair for the foreseeable future, but he'll still bring you the latest movie news and previews with Michigan Theater Foundation executive director Russ Collins.
MOVIES
