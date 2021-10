LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest “Fyre Festival” after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. “It was really frustrating,” said Kemaya Nguyen, a ticket holder. “To find out, not to receive any notice that it was canceled, was pretty disappointing. I felt scammed a little bit.” FAHMFest was advertised on Facebook and Instagram throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a “one-of-a-kind” festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets...

