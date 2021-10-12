CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Stop Asking Mitski if She’s OK

By Shasha Léonard
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s happening: Mitski is back. Aside from a few collaborations and soundtrack appearances for other projects, it’s been over two years of radio silence from the now-31-year-old musician, who announced an indefinite hiatus from performing at the close of her most recent tour in 2019. She suddenly reactivated all of her social media accounts this past Monday to announce her return—albeit she herself remained off-limits to fans, instead ceding the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram keys to her management.

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Mitski Is Back!

Japanese-American artist, Mitski, is back with a new song Tuesday (October 5). The popular singer-songwriter activated her Twitter account yesterday to prepare fans for the news, merely dropping a link to promote the release. She updated fans today, saying, “‘Working for the Knife’ is out now.”. Check out the new...
MUSIC
Harvard Crimson

Single Review: ‘Working for the Knife’ Marks a Sharp Point in Mitski’s Career

Mitski’s been the cowboy. And what did it get her?. Her new single, announced out of nowhere on Monday, Oct. 4 and released the following morning, would suggest that the reclusive, fiercely beloved singer-songwriter is hanging up her spurs. Conceptually, that is. “Working for the Knife” indicates that Mitski can’t...
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Has A Surprise In Store For The Queen

British royal family news reveals that Hollywood’s Fresh Prince, Harry, has had to admit to writing a tell-all memoir after Page Six leaked the news this summer. Royal experts and fans alike expect the court jester to publish a juicy autobiography filled with finger pointing and scandal just like his infamous Oprah Winfrey performance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitski
Person
Iggy Pop
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Video#Video Camera#Npr#Now 31 Year Old#Tiktok#American
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
1029thebuzz.com

Looks That Kill: Photos Of Nikki Sixx’s Mansion

Nikki Sixx’s 10,000 square foot home in California just sold for $5.18 million, and it is sick. Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has sold his Mediterranean-style mansion in California and hiss imprint is clearly visible. Here are some of the coolest features of the house in Westlake Village and why Nikki Sixx decided to sell it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dallassun.com

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly describe relationship as 'ecstasy and agony'

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship might look all perfect, but the couple has admitted that they have their own struggles. According to People magazine, Kelly and Fox recently spoke to British GQ Style for the magazine's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue, which they posed for in their first cover photoshoot as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Kanye West Has Officially Changed His Name

Rap legend Kanye West’s request to change his name was approved by a Los Angeles judge on Monday, reports ABC7. He will now simply be known as “Ye.” No middle name, no last name—just Ye. The 44-year-old musician cited personal reasons for the name change when he filed the petition on Aug. 24, and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams gave Ye the OK.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelly Rowland Was Confused After Her Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

A brief interaction took the world by storm, and while Kelly Rowland doesn't think much of her recent viral moment with Jay-Z, the public is still eating it up. The pair both attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall and camera crews, as well as guests, were documenting every moment. Jay-Z and Seal were said to have treated attendees to a 90-minute jam session, and while that would be incredible to witness, a quick interaction between Jay and Kelly Rowland stole attention.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy