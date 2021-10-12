Stop Asking Mitski if She’s OK
It’s happening: Mitski is back. Aside from a few collaborations and soundtrack appearances for other projects, it’s been over two years of radio silence from the now-31-year-old musician, who announced an indefinite hiatus from performing at the close of her most recent tour in 2019. She suddenly reactivated all of her social media accounts this past Monday to announce her return—albeit she herself remained off-limits to fans, instead ceding the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram keys to her management.slate.com
