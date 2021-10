In a blog post detailing updates to Fortnite‘s Impostors mode, developer Epic Games has finally credited Among Us as the inspiration behind the mode. As reported on by Eurogamer, the blog post reveals the contents of the game’s Patch 18.20, including improvements to the Impostors mode like the addition of in-game open voice chat and a Role Bias feature that allows players to select whether they’d rather be an Agent or an Impostor—though this preference doesn’t guarantee role selection. In a line addition so small it’s easy to miss, the post reads that the update “brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth.” The in-game client doesn’t include the line, however. It’s only present in the blog post right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO