Unable to create custom network on Fusion Pro 12.1.2 and Big Sur 11.5.1

Is there a bug or feature request to get the following issue resolved where traffic is unable to be captured from a virtual subnet when an interface is in promiscuous mode on Big Sur? It is still an issue as of Fusion 12.2.0. The workaround is not reasonable, especially when working with potentially malicious traffic or running network experiments in a virtual machines which require realtime traffic introspection. At this time, we have to run older OSX operating systems when this feature is needed (which is not desirable). Further, as of Fusion 12.2.0, support for Catalina is being deprecated per the latest release notes.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO