Unable to create custom network on Fusion Pro 12.1.2 and Big Sur 11.5.1
I'm trying to create custom network through "VMWare Fusion > Preferences > Network (tab)", after adding a custom network I click "Apply" button, it seems that it worked because the new custom network appeared under the Custom list and nothing happened after that, but when I closed the dialog box, it prompted me "Would you like to apply your changes before closing the Network Preferences pane?" even though I've already clicked the "Apply" button before. (see screenshot)
