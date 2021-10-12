CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unable to create custom network on Fusion Pro 12.1.2 and Big Sur 11.5.1

By manny_perez
vmware.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm trying to create custom network through "VMWare Fusion > Preferences > Network (tab)", after adding a custom network I click "Apply" button, it seems that it worked because the new custom network appeared under the Custom list and nothing happened after that, but when I closed the dialog box, it prompted me "Would you like to apply your changes before closing the Network Preferences pane?" even though I've already clicked the "Apply" button before. (see screenshot)

communities.vmware.com

Related
vmware.com

Unable to capture packets in the same subnet of a virtual network in a virtual machine on Big Sur

Is there a bug or feature request to get the following issue resolved where traffic is unable to be captured from a virtual subnet when an interface is in promiscuous mode on Big Sur? It is still an issue as of Fusion 12.2.0. The workaround is not reasonable, especially when working with potentially malicious traffic or running network experiments in a virtual machines which require realtime traffic introspection. At this time, we have to run older OSX operating systems when this feature is needed (which is not desirable). Further, as of Fusion 12.2.0, support for Catalina is being deprecated per the latest release notes.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Player Version 12.1.2, macOS BigSur 11.5.1: Bridged Network Adapter malfunctioning (data corruption)

With Player Version 12.1.2 + macOS BigSur 11.5.1 the bridge Network Adapter (Autodetect) is malfunctioning. While it apparently works, in the sense that connections are established, whenever a download is with a secure transport is initiated from the guest (e.g. apt install or docker pull), encryption errors are notified. Basically, when exchanging large files, data corruption seems to occur.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

3D Acceleration / Metal Support for Big Sur VM

Hi, I tried the instruction in https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/81657 but was not able to get metal support to work in a Big Sur VM running on Big Sur host machine with Intel CPU. It either freezes or crashes when I re-launched the VM after editing the VMX file. Any ideas?. 0 Kudos.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Trying to open MacOS 10.6 virtual machine on Fusion Tech Preview on M1 MacBook Pro

I downloaded the Fusion Tech Preview, which I understood to be for M1 Macs. I have a virtual machine running MacOS Server 10.6 that I created with a previous version of VMWare Fusion some years ago in order to be able to run some software that is no longer supported by Apple, but which I need to access a number of legacy files important for my work.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to create a custom View in Outlook

Microsoft Outlook provides various layouts of your inbox that give your inbox a different look, such as Compact, Single and Preview. You can also change the view in other interfaces in Outlook, such as Calendar, Contacts, and Task, but what if you want to create your custom view. The custom view is created using the Change View feature available in Outlook.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

TPM and Secure Boot errors on Windows 11 preview vm using Fusion Pro for Mac

Hello, I'm trying to update my Windows 11 Preview to the newer 22468.1000 build: which is now requiring both TPM 2.0 support and Secure Boot compliance. I am running VMware Fusion Professional Version 12.1.2 (17964953). I don't yet see any support articles concerning this topic. I see the VM product for Windows machines has a partial fix (VMware Workstation Pro)
SOFTWARE
autodesk.com

Autodesk showcases new Fusion 360 product design capabilities and customer innovation at AU 2021 

Rethinking how businesses plan, design, and manufacture products is no small task. So, while many companies understand the importance of Digital Transformation, the process of transitioning an entire manufacturing process, and securing the necessary buy-in, is a colossal effort. A significant impediment is that many digital tools are too complex and too siloed, making change unnecessarily difficult. We at Autodesk aim to change that with Fusion 360, our cloud-based 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

unable to detect the new network adapter in my Vm , which has 10Gbps.Please give me the solution

Physical server able to detect the new network adapter which is 10GBps speed but in Vm machine unable to detect the adapter. You need to state which VMware product you are using. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. ‎10-06-2021 04:04 AM. Guest OSes only "see" the network adapters in the VM settings by...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Big Sur Bridged Wifi Download Issues

I have upgraded my Mac to BigSur update and have VMware Fusion Pro 12.1.2 and have been having issues with bridged wifi on all my VMs. Lately I have been having issues downloading large files when using any VM. I get "Network Error" using Chrome, FireFox, IE, etc. I have also tried to downloading large files via command line on some of my linux boxes and it fails to download the file.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

No Ethernet Connection VMware Fusion 12 macOS Big Sur Beta 6

With the newly released version of VMware Fusion 12.0 I'm having the same problem I did with the Technical Preview in macOS Big Sur Beta 6. When starting a Windows 10 x64 virtual machine, I receive the following error message:. Could not connect 'Ethernet0' to virtual network '/dev/vmnet8'. More information...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Windows 10 Home Version 20H2, onFusion 12.1.2, on MacOS 11.6

I installed VMware Tools new. (I remember inaccurate, that I made a touch like "repair") Now I get all entities of the Mac Desktop mirrored to the Desktop of Windows 10. How can a stay clear of this mirroring. Can anyone help me?. Thanks. 0 Kudos. 6 Replies. There is...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: VM Fusion 12 Big sur can't expand the VM disk

As the snapshot, I expand the disk in sharing to 161G, but log into the windows 10 in VM Fusion 12, it still shows the 60G size as the default. Now use Windows disk tools (eg, Disk Management) to increase the C: partition, Fusion has done it’s part of the process.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Fusion 12.2.0 networking for guest machine issues

I just installed Fusion 12.2.0, and then noticed my email stopped working. I've had a VM machine running Win10 and SmarterMail for years on my various Macs. Last time we had any network issues was with version 8.sumthin and port forwarding. With this version, none of my guest machines had...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Does VMWare Fusion suport IPv6 virtual networking?

I need to support testing of an F5 LTM VE on both IPv4 & IPv6 concurrently. Does VMWare Fusion suport IPv6 virtual networking?. I know that VMWare Fusion supports bridging to an IPv6 host network. But I need it support an IPv6 virtual network so that VMs can be configured to talk using IPv6.
COMPUTERS

